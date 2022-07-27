Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot is the Hill Trolls Have Chosen to Die on

When it comes to attacking male celebrities, can their partners be left behind? Deepika became the obvious target, with someone tweeting that the pictures were punishment that was meted out to her for expressing solidarity with the JNU students TWO YEARS back. The favourite punching bag of trolls, even Karan Johar wasn’t spared. Every time there’s some controversy, the hate weirdly makes its way to the filmmaker.

This is not the first time that a Bollywood celebrity has stripped for a photoshoot. Anil Kapoor, Milind Soman, Esha Gupta have all walked that road, but in 2022 we seem to have become even more fanatical. Everyone is an expert on social media and everyone feels it’s their right to abuse and humiliate choices that don’t cater to their fancies. And there seems to be no end of ironies. The very people who are trolling Ranveer are hailing a scene from a movie where Sunny Deol is seen taking a dip in the river, wearing underwear and a janeu.