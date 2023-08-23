Elon Musk Responds to Viral Chandrayaan 3 vs ‘Interstellar’ Budget Comparison

Elon Musk has reacted on X (formerly Twitter) to a viral post comparing India's Chandrayaan-3 moon mission budget with Christopher Nolan’s hit film, Interstellar. The tweet, shared by X handle, Newsthink contrasts Chandrayaan-3's $75M budget with Interstellar's $165M.
X boss, Elon Musk responded to the viral post by writing, "Good for India!" along with the Indian flag emoji. Take a look:
Musk's response has garnered almost 80,000 views and over 2.8K likes. The post has also drawn a multitude of comments.
India's Chandrayaan-3 mission, by ISRO, aims to land a spacecraft on the moon, with a budget of nearly $75 million. If successful, India will join the ranks of Russia, the United States, and China as the fourth nation to achieve this feat.
Netizens responding to Musk were all praises about this incredible feat. Check here:
