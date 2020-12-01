6 Untrue Things Twitter Tried To Tell You About Farmers’ Protest

When the internet first entered our homes, as a beacon of all things progressive and hopeful, who would have imagined that years later we'd be anxiously Google-ing every WhatsApp forward that came our (or our parent's way)? Or that we would become sceptical of primetime television news?

If Netflix's The Social Dilemma couldn't convince you of just how dangerously powerful misinformation (and disinformation) on the internet can be, let's take a look at a few instances back home.