Member of Goa Cong Falsely Identified as Hathras’ ‘Naxal Bhabhi’

A viral image showing leaders of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee is being shared to claim that it shows a woman called Dr Rajkumari Bansal, who is being accused of having Naxal links and pretending to be the sister-in-law of the Hathras victim. Bansal is a resident of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

However, we found that the viral image does not show the Jabalpur woman. Rather, it shows Pratibha Borkar who is the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee social media in-charge.