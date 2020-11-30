Image From Article 370 Protest in 2019 Viral as Farmers’ Protest

An old image from a protest against the abrogation of Article 370 is being widely circulated on social media to falsely claim that it is from the ongoing farmers’ protest.

The image was uploaded on the Facebook page of ‘Shiromani Akali Dal Amritsar’ in August 2019 and the president of the organisation, Simranjit Singh Mann, confirmed to The Quint that it is not related to the current farmers’ protest.