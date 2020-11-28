No, Old Lady in Farmers’ Protest is Not Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Dadi

A collage of two photos is being shared where one photo is that of Bilkis Bano from the Shaheen Bagh protests and the other is that of an old lady who is holding a stick and has a yellow scarf on her head.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut tweeted the same photo with a caption that read, “Ha ha ha she is the same dadi who featured in Time magazine for being the most powerful Indian.... And she is available in 100 rupees. Pakistani jurno’s have hijacked international PR for India in an embarrassing way. We need our own people to speak for us internationally. (sic)”

She has since deleted her tweet.