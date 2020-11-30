Woman in the Image Isn’t the One Who Visited Hathras Victim’s Kin

A photograph of a group of people standing with what appears to be the flags of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) is being widely shared on social media in the context of the farmers’ protest.

It is being falsely claimed that the woman at the centre, wearing a red top, is Dr Rajkumari Bansal, the same woman who had visited the Hathras victim’s family, was accused of having Naxal links and pretending to be her sister-in-law.

But, in reality, the two women are not the same and a false narrative is being created using the said picture. We could trace this picture back to February 2020, which makes it evident that it is not from the ongoing protests. Further, we spoke to Dr Bansal who called the claims "fake" and said that she has not participated in any of the ongoing protests.