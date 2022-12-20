25 Years of Titanic: 25 Hilarious Memes That Have Stood The Test Of Time
'It's been 84 years' to 'Draw me like one of your French girls'; Here are all the hilarious Titanic memes.
25 years ago today, James Cameron's 1997 magnum opus starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, Titanic hit the silver screens. Inspired by a real tragedy, the film follows a young couple on the 'unsinkable' Titanic as the ship hits an iceberg and results in countless calamities.
To say that the film took the world by storm would be an understatement. Not only did the three-and-a-quarter-hour drama go on to become one of the highest grossing films of all time, it also found a permanent spot in the zeitgeist.
From memes and famous dialogues to scene references and an incredibly popular song; there are several reasons why Titanic was able to stand the test of time.
25 years on, the film has taken a life of itself and continues to pop up in new-age social discourse.
One of the most popular memes on the Internet is an old woman responding, "It's been 84 years." Several netizens were shocked to find out that one of their most beloved memes is actually a scene from Titanic, featuring a much older Rose.
Similarly, "I want you to draw me like one of your French girls" is one of Kate Winslet's most popular dialogues to Leonardo DiCaprio when Jack and Rose are in the throngs of passion.
Check out the myriad ways in which the memes have been used.
Another incredibly popular meme finds its origins in the film. Inspired by real events, the orchestra band that was employed to play on the ship is shown to play on while the ship gradually sinks.
Netizens found that scene to be the ultimate fodder for memes, resulting in some hilarious jokes.
Another point of discourse that refuses to die is whether Jack had enough space on the wooden plank which Rose used to save her life. For the unaware, their brief romance comes to a heart-wrenching halt as Jack - unable to save himself after the ship sank - freezes to death as Rose holds onto him from a plank.
From film theorists to avid watchers, multiple people have pointed out that the plank shown in the film did indeed have space for another person; and that Jack could have prevented his death.
Here are some more hysterically funny memes:
A spike in Titanic memes could be seen after Titanic II was reported to set sail this year, following the same route as the original ship. Needless to say, netizens had a lot to react to. Even memes specific to the plot of the film grabbed countless eyeballs.
Check here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz
Topics: James Cameron Titanic Memes
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.