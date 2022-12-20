25 Years of Titanic: 25 Hilarious Memes That Have Stood The Test Of Time

One of the most popular memes on the Internet is an old woman responding, "It's been 84 years." Several netizens were shocked to find out that one of their most beloved memes is actually a scene from Titanic, featuring a much older Rose.

Similarly, "I want you to draw me like one of your French girls" is one of Kate Winslet's most popular dialogues to Leonardo DiCaprio when Jack and Rose are in the throngs of passion.

Check out the myriad ways in which the memes have been used.