'Avatar 2' Box Office: James Cameron's Sequel Crosses ₹1500 Crore Worldwide

'Avatar: The Way Of Water' is running in theatres since 16 December.

After a successful opening, filmmaker James Cameron's latest, Avatar: The Way of Water continues to rake in the big bucks on its first weekend at the box office. The film has minted ₹1500 Crore worldwide and ₹100 Crore in India, since its release. On its first day of release in India, the film surpassed the box office collections of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Avengers: Infinity War.

Produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.

To cater to the large volume of Indian audiences, Avatar: The Way of Water is running in five regional languages, in addition to English: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

James Cameron's magnum opus is the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster Avatar and is set more than a decade after the events of the first film. It tells the story of the Sully family, the problems they are plagued with, and the lengths they go to keep each other safe.

Check our review of the film here:

