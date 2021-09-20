Kate Winslet Lauds a Decade of ‘Women Having Each Other’s Backs’ in Emmys Speech
Kate Winslet won an Emmy for the HBO show 'Mare of Easttown'.
Kate Winslet has won the award for ‘Lead Actress in a Limited Series’ at the 73rd Emmy awards. She won the prize for her role as Detective Mare Sheehan in the show Mare of Easttown, and her she thanked the show’s creator Brad Ingelsby and her family in her delightful acceptance speech.
"Mom, mom they're standing up!" Winslet gushed at the standing ovation for her win. The other actors nominated for the award were Michaela Coel for I May Destroy You, Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen’s Gambit, Cynthia Erivo for Genius: Aretha, and Elizabeth Olsen for WandaVision.
"I just want to acknowledge my fellow nominees in this decade that has to be about women having each other’s backs. I support you, I salute you. I’m proud of all of you.”Kate Winslet, Actor
“Mare of Easttown… it seemed to, I don't know, it was this cultural moment and it brought people together and gave them something to talk about other than a global pandemic and I want to thank everyone for watching out show," she said.
Acknowledging the show’s creator Brad Ingelsby, Winslet said, "This is you, this is all you. You created a middle-aged, imperfect flawed mother and you made us all feel validated."
She then thanked her family and said, “My children, Mia, Joe and Bear, the greatest people in the world. And my husband Ned, who I get to hold hands with for the rest of my life… Yes, I am the winner! Thank you so much."
During the Emmy’s interview after her win, Winslet opened about Mare of Easttown, and said, “We just were determined to make it feel real, as though it was about real people.”
She added, “Because it is about lives, it is about community, it is the rhythms and rituals of small community life that does bring people together. During a global pandemic, people need community and the fact that this show somehow pulled families and groups of people of all ages and all backgrounds and put them on couches tuning in week after week to watch our show, and that’s special.”
This award marks Kate Winslet’s fourth Emmy nomination and second win. She last won for the 2011 American drama Mildred Pierce. Mare of Easttown is a crime drama and is set in small town near Philadelphia. The HBO show also stars Jean Smart, Evan Peters, Julianne Nicholson, and Guy Pearce.
