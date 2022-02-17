Video Featuring a Cat Instead of Kate Winslet Is the Ultimate ‘Titanic’ Spoof

Thibault Charroppin and Olivia Boone made the video on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Lizzy has appeared in several parody videos for movies like Jaws, Indiana Jones and Home Alone. The video was posted on Youtube and shared on Instagram as well.

In a statement to Bored Panda, Charroppin said,”Olivia loved it, shared it with her friends, and it took off from there. We created the account after that as a way to keep all our videos in one place—that’s when we came up with the stage name ‘OwlKitty’. Now Olivia and I do this together, still as a fun hobby, and Lizzy always loves playing on top of the greenscreen. Nothing has changed in our process except now our little OwlKitty has fans around the world."

He also adds, "The idea came pretty naturally. I simply thought of ways I could combine our cat and our greenscreen in a fun, silly way. Putting Lizzy in existing footage, like in a movie, made the most sense."

Each video takes about 2 weeks to create, this includes shooting, editing, etc. They also release a ‘behind the scenes’ video after every trailer to keep their fans happy and engaged.