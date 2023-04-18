NMACC 'India In Fashion' Exhibit: 5 Costumes Bollywood Fans Should Look Out For
For decades now, Bollywood fashion has informed and inspired the average Indian's sense of style.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakraborty
From the paparazzi sparking a meme fest at the launch event to Hollywood bigshots like Zendaya and Gigi Hadid gracing the inauguration — a lot has been written about the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) ever since its launch on 31 March.
The Quint recently visited the 'India In Fashion' exhibit at the NMACC, a first-of-its kind costume exhibition curated by Hamish Bowles and designed by Patrick Kinmonth and Rooshad Shroff.
Besides the showcase including coveted designs by both Indian and Western fashion giants like Sabyasachi, Yves Saint Laurent, Anamika Khanna and Cristóbal Balenciaga, the exhibit is also a treasure trove for Bollywood enthusiasts
From Kajol in DDLJ inspiring scores of women to don green lehengas to Kareena Kapoor's outfits in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham making it to every desi lookbook, Bollywood fashion has always informed the average Indian's style sense.
Here are 5 things you should look out for at the 'India In Fashion' exhibit if you're a fan of all things Bollywood:
1. Madhuri Dixit's Lehenga From 'Devdas'
Designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, this 10-kg mirror-work lehenga was originally worn by Madhuri Dixit in the 2002 Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Devdas.
2. Kajol's 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna' Ensemble
Manish Malhotra designed this trendsetting green ensemble for Kajol to wear in the song Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna in Aditya Chopra's record-breaking 1995 film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.
3. Priyanka Chopra's 'Desi Girl' Saree
Who could forget Priyanka Chopra's stunning costume in the iconic 2008 song Desi Girl (from Dostana)? The Manish Malhotra creation is now a part of the exhibit.
4. Kareena Kapoor's 'Bole Chudiyan' Outfit
Another one of Manish Malhotra's creations to grace the showcase is the legendary asymmetrical outfit Kareena Kapoor wore in the song, Bole Chudiyan from the 2001 cult classic, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
5. Deepika Padukone's Showstopping Lehenga From Mijwan Fashion Show
Manish Malhotra made several headlines for designing this ethereal caped-lehenga for the 2022 Mijwan Fashion Show. Deepika Padukone wore the coveted attire and walked the runway for the designer.
