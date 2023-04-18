NMACC 'India In Fashion' Exhibit: 5 Costumes Bollywood Fans Should Look Out For

From the paparazzi sparking a meme fest at the launch event to Hollywood bigshots like Zendaya and Gigi Hadid gracing the inauguration — a lot has been written about the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) ever since its launch on 31 March.

The Quint recently visited the 'India In Fashion' exhibit at the NMACC, a first-of-its kind costume exhibition curated by Hamish Bowles and designed by Patrick Kinmonth and Rooshad Shroff.

Besides the showcase including coveted designs by both Indian and Western fashion giants like Sabyasachi, Yves Saint Laurent, Anamika Khanna and Cristóbal Balenciaga, the exhibit is also a treasure trove for Bollywood enthusiasts