NMACC’s Star-Studded Launch Has Sparked a Hilarious Meme Fest on Twitter
The event was attended by celebs like Tom Holland, Zendaya, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
On Friday 31 March, Nita Ambani inaugurated the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. Since then, it is all anyone is talking about! The two-day event was a magnanimous soiree, with both Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities in attendance.
Zendaya, Tom Holland, Gigi Hadid, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, were among the stars who were present at the occasion.
Pictures and videos from the events have already gone viral and netizens have made sure that they use them in the best way possible — by making hilarious memes.
From Jackie Shroff carrying a plant, to Gigi Hadid's golden saree, netizens didn't miss any chance to give their funny opinions. Check them out here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz
Topics: Mukesh Ambani Nita Ambani Meme
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.