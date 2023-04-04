Shraddha Kapoor Gives a Sneak Peak of the Delicious Food Served at NMACC Gala

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was inaugurated in Mumbai earlier this week. The three-day grand launch of the Cultural Centre was a star-studded event, with prominent Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities marking their presence.

While the internet was filled with several pictures from the NMACC Gala, some attendees, like Shraddha Kapoor, gave us a glimpse into the delectable food that was served at the event.