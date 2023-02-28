ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s Why Temjen Imna Along Is the Most Hilarious Politician on the Internet

Here are some of the best picks from Temjen Imna Along's Twitter. Check it out:

Jhalak Jain
Published
Hot Take
3 min read
Here’s Why Temjen Imna Along Is the Most Hilarious Politician on the Internet
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Remember Temjen Imna Along, the Minister of Higher Education & Tribal Affairs from Nagaland, who went viral for countering racist jokes against Northeast Indians with humour? To refresh your memory, here's what he said, “Small eyes keep the dirt away and it often helps us to doze off,”

While many politicians often become crass and hit back at their critics with harsh and offensive language, Temjen Along believes in using humour as an effective tool to not only prove his point but also in winning people's hearts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Temjen Along is one of the most active politicians on the internet, and he makes sure that he makes every post count. In other words, his Twitter game is on fleek!

His tweets are often hilarious and quite wholesome. He never shies away from taking a dig at his own expense. Whether it is a joke on his weight, love for food, his relationship status or his Northeastern identity, Temjen has the most funny or quirky takes on them all! And that's what we love about his posts.

Here, take a look:

1. Another thing taking off with the chopper is Temjen Imna Along's amazing sense of humour

People who can laugh at themselves>>>>

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

2. In a country obsessed with Doctors and Engineers, here's some wholesome advice:

You don't hear such beautiful advice often! 

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

3. Entertainment ho ya enlightenment, Temjen Along can teach you about both! 

Who's ready for some motivational classes?

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

4. Shoutout to the singles-squad!

Valentine's Day who?

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Also Read

‘Why We Have Small Eyes…’: Nagaland Minister Counters Racism With Humour

‘Why We Have Small Eyes…’: Nagaland Minister Counters Racism With Humour
ADVERTISEMENT

5. Temjen Along gives us a hilarious reason to stop using plastic:

Hope he starts the crash courses soon!

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

6. Need someone who will prioritise me like Temjen Along prioritises food!

7. We hope you're not lactose intolerant, because his captions can be a little cheesy, too!

A plate full of humour with a side of cheese! 

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

8. He's got the strongest caption game ever!

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

9. Just like his humour, this picture of Temjen and his dog has left us speechless!

No wrong answers here!

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Also Read

How Zeenat Aman Is Making Instagram A Better Place, One Post At A Time

How Zeenat Aman Is Making Instagram A Better Place, One Post At A Time

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and hot-take

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×