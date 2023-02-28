Here’s Why Temjen Imna Along Is the Most Hilarious Politician on the Internet
Here are some of the best picks from Temjen Imna Along's Twitter. Check it out:
Remember Temjen Imna Along, the Minister of Higher Education & Tribal Affairs from Nagaland, who went viral for countering racist jokes against Northeast Indians with humour? To refresh your memory, here's what he said, “Small eyes keep the dirt away and it often helps us to doze off,”
While many politicians often become crass and hit back at their critics with harsh and offensive language, Temjen Along believes in using humour as an effective tool to not only prove his point but also in winning people's hearts.
Temjen Along is one of the most active politicians on the internet, and he makes sure that he makes every post count. In other words, his Twitter game is on fleek!
His tweets are often hilarious and quite wholesome. He never shies away from taking a dig at his own expense. Whether it is a joke on his weight, love for food, his relationship status or his Northeastern identity, Temjen has the most funny or quirky takes on them all! And that's what we love about his posts.
Here, take a look:
1. Another thing taking off with the chopper is Temjen Imna Along's amazing sense of humour
2. In a country obsessed with Doctors and Engineers, here's some wholesome advice:
3. Entertainment ho ya enlightenment, Temjen Along can teach you about both!
4. Shoutout to the singles-squad!
5. Temjen Along gives us a hilarious reason to stop using plastic:
6. Need someone who will prioritise me like Temjen Along prioritises food!
7. We hope you're not lactose intolerant, because his captions can be a little cheesy, too!
8. He's got the strongest caption game ever!
9. Just like his humour, this picture of Temjen and his dog has left us speechless!
