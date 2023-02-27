Person Attending Shashi Tharoor's Nagaland Event Shows Up With A Dictionary
Trust absolutely any news about Tharoor's vocabulary to be the funniest thing you've read all day!
Shashi Tharoor, a member of the Indian Parliament known for his impressive command of the English language, often uses complex and obscure words in his speeches and on social media that many people struggle to understand. It's not uncommon for Tharoor's word choice to entertain social media users who search for the definitions of these words on Google.
Tharoor reportedly attended the Lungleng Show in Nagaland, where the Thiruvananthapuram MP interacted with young people. During the show, an audience member brought an Oxford dictionary with them to help decipher Tharoor's vocabulary!
The hilarious yet relatable incident was captured on video and shared by the host of the event, R Lungleng. The clip shows the person with the dictionary on their lap as the camera pans to Tharoor on stage.
Sharing the now-viral clip, the event host wrote, "Someone in Nagaland literally brought Oxford Dictionary to my show to listen to Dr. @ShashiTharoor Bringing Dictionary along was just a joke statement until I saw this."
Take a look:
