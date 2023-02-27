Person Attending Shashi Tharoor's Nagaland Event Shows Up With A Dictionary

Shashi Tharoor, a member of the Indian Parliament known for his impressive command of the English language, often uses complex and obscure words in his speeches and on social media that many people struggle to understand. It's not uncommon for Tharoor's word choice to entertain social media users who search for the definitions of these words on Google.

Tharoor reportedly attended the Lungleng Show in Nagaland, where the Thiruvananthapuram MP interacted with young people. During the show, an audience member brought an Oxford dictionary with them to help decipher Tharoor's vocabulary!