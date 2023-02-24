How Zeenat Aman Is Making Instagram A Better Place, One Post At A Time

Since debuting on the social media platform, Aman has been quite candid about her thoughts on the socio-cultural perception of women and the expected gender roles.

Her second post features a beautiful photograph of the actor - bare-faced, no filter or alteration in sight. Her caption flaunts thought-provoking insights about the evolution of women in the work force and what that means to the actor.

She writes, "In the 70s the film and fashion industry was absolutely male dominated, and I would often be the only woman on a set. Over the course of my career I have been photographed and filmed by many talented men. A woman’s gaze though, is different."

She goes on to share that the photograph was from a series by a young, female photographer named Tanya Agarwal.