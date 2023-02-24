How Zeenat Aman Is Making Instagram A Better Place, One Post At A Time
Legendary actor Zeenat Aman joined Instagram on 11 February, and it's been a happier, more fun place since!
In case you missed it, legendary Bollywood actor Zeenat Aman is now on Instagram! The 71-year-old veteran artiste made her social media debut about two weeks ago - and she is already elevating her social media game, one post at a time.
Since 11 February, every picture that's made it to her grid is one for the treasure troves; but the most endearing part are the captions.
While current Bollywood personalities are either too politically correct or not political at all, the Satyam Shivam Sundaram actor does not shy away from pouring her heart out.
Whether it's sharing her thoughts on the female gaze or announcing her love for her dog, here's one of the most revered and pedestalized stars in the Indian film industry exhibiting nothing but authenticity.
At a time when social media can only be relevant if it's driven by a superficial algorithm, all Zeenat Aman does is share. And Instagram is better for it. Here's how:
On The Female Gaze
Since debuting on the social media platform, Aman has been quite candid about her thoughts on the socio-cultural perception of women and the expected gender roles.
Her second post features a beautiful photograph of the actor - bare-faced, no filter or alteration in sight. Her caption flaunts thought-provoking insights about the evolution of women in the work force and what that means to the actor.
She writes, "In the 70s the film and fashion industry was absolutely male dominated, and I would often be the only woman on a set. Over the course of my career I have been photographed and filmed by many talented men. A woman’s gaze though, is different."
She goes on to share that the photograph was from a series by a young, female photographer named Tanya Agarwal.
It’s such a pleasure to see so many young women working on both sides of the lens today. I look forward to discovering more such talent on Instagram.ZEENAT AMAN
It's interesting that Aman particularly mentioned the female gaze; because her feed is, perhaps, the finest example of one. In spaces dominated by the patriarchy, it's difficult to find elder women's insights into the workings of the society.
If you're a yesteryear Bollywood actress, you're expected to vanish from the public eye, once your male-governed 'shelf-life' has expired. But Zeenat Aman's posts keep getting better, her voice keeps getting louder and her thoughts take up space.
Like this recent picture of her beautiful silver hair, attached with an insightful note on the rigid standards of beauty that women are measured by.
She writes, "As women we are told that our social worth lies in youth and physical beauty. If not explicitly, then in a thousand subliminal ways. This is especially true for the entertainment industry. In general, as we age, men are bequeathed gravitas but women are at best offered sympathy."
Being young is wonderful, but so is being old. It thrills me to see more and more silver-haired women (of all ages) challenge the status quo.ZEENAT AMAN
The actor also shared how besides her own reluctance to stop dyeing her hair, she was also strongly advised against it.
In one of her initial posts, she also reasons how even though she isn't entirely opposed to making a comeback to the silver screens, she is painfully aware of how much harder it is for senior actresses.
She writes, "Some days ago I read about the Annenberg Foundation study that analyzed 1,000 Hollywood films released between 2007 and 2017. They found that less than 25% of the women on screen were over the age of 40. The numbers for the Indian film industry are unlikely to be much better."
Nuggets From The Past
Trust Zeenat Aman to randomly take you on a trip down memory lane with exquisitely vintage pictures!
Sharing a captivating photo of her look test for Satyam Shivam Sundaram, she writes, "This picture was taken by photographer J P Singhal during a look test for Satyam Shivam Sundaram around 1977. We shot the series at R K Studios, and my costumes were designed by Oscar winner Bhanu Athaiya."
She goes on to express how "the accusations of obscenity" in the film, left her amused.
"Anyone acquainted with the history of Bollywood will know that there was much controversy and brouhaha about my character Rupa in Satyam Shivam Sundaram", the actor notes.
I was always quite amused by the accusations of obscenity as I did not and do not find anything obscene about the human body.ZEENAT AMAN
She adds, "I am a director’s actor and these looks were part of my job. Rupa’s sensuality was not the crux of the plot, but a part of it. As it is, the set is not even remotely a sensual space. Every move is choreographed, rehearsed and performed in front of dozens of crew members."
In an ode to her mother, she also admits to having lost all her family photographs in the 2005 Mumbai floods, making images like these all the more precious for her (and us).
An Ode To Her Dog
Possibly the cutest love story on her grid is that of her and Lily's, her pet rescue dog.
Sharing two adorable images of the duo, the Don actor writes, "Humans can learn a thing or two about love from dogs. My sweet Lily was rescued from the streets of Lower Parel by the kindhearted staff @sanctuaryasia. She was a tiny, sickly puppy who could fit in the palm of my hand. My sons insisted on fostering her until she could find a forever home, but when the time came we couldn’t bear to part with her. So she stayed."
The actor also made it a point to note how she prefers adopting or rescuing Indie dog breeds over purchasing exquisite breeds, a crucial issue animal activists have been pushing for, to prevent the inhuman breeding of dogs.
I know there are people in the world who prefer to buy pedigrees, but I am not one of them. Our Indie dogs are brilliantly resilient, good looking and smart. It makes so much more sense to me to adopt a dog from a shelter or the streets than to buy one.ZEENAT AMAN
On Celebrity Privacy
Aman's latest post is a stunning picture of her wearing a black, polka-dotted dress. But the caption dives deep, into her views on privacy.
Days after Alia Bhatt's photo leak, the caption seems to be a subtle dig at the rising obsession with celebrities.
The world is so spectacularly diverse and rich, I promise you there are more interesting things to learn than which celebrity met whom and where.ZEENAT AMAN
She writes, " I think there’s a fine line between a healthy interest in a public figure or a person you admire, and an entitlement or desire to know every detail of their lives. The former is wonderful and that on which artists and audiences thrive. The latter is a drag for everyone involved and, in my view, keeps us from approaching new ideas and a higher level of conversation."
In another initial post, the Yaadon Ki Baaraat actor shares why she's always been fiercely protective of her privacy and why despite that, she's enjoying her time on Instagram.
Take a look:
