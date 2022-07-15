‘Why We Have Small Eyes…’: Nagaland Minister Counters Racism With Humour

“Small eyes keep the dirt away and it often helps us to doze off,” joked Nagaland BJP President, Temjen Imna Along, as he responded and countered racial slurs targeting North-Easterners.

Viral videos of the state’s higher education and tribal affairs minister grabbed headlines and trended on social media after he was seen giving back to the trolls, cheekily, during public addresses.

Sharing his videos, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "My brother is in full form."