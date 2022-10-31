Perth's Crown Hotel Apologise to Kohli, Remove People Who Made Video in His Room

"We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident," a Crown Perth spokesperson said in a statement, according to perthnow.com.au.

"We have zero tolerance for this behaviour, and it falls well below the standards we set for our team members and contractors. Crown has taken immediate steps to rectify the issue. The individuals involved have been stood down and removed from the Crown account, and the original video was swiftly removed from the social media platform.

"Crown is conducting an investigation with the third-party contractor and will take any further steps necessary to ensure an incident of this nature does not happen again," said the statement.