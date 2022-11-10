ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Alia Bhatt Returns Home With Daughter and Husband Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child on 6 November.
Alia Bhatt, who recently gave birth to her first child, has been discharged from the hospital. The actor was spotted returning home with her daughter and husband Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday. The couple was very protective of their child as the paparazzi tried to take their photos.
The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor gave birth to her daughter at Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital. The couple was blessed with a baby girl on 6 November.
Take a look at some pictures here:
