Fans Loved This Video of Taimur Getting Tricked by a Turkish Ice Cream Vendor

Taimur can be seen trying to get a hold of the cone as the ice cream vendor keeps moving it out of his grasp. The man also places a huge chunk of ice cream on the cone which makes Taimur smile. Several social media users commented under the video.

During the promotions for his film Bunty Aur Babli 2, Saif Ali Khan talked about Taimur’s reactions to his films and had said, “Taimur is a bit like, picking up fake swords and chasing people after Tanhaji. I am just hoping for the best. I keep saying ‘This is the good guy’ and he says ‘I want to be the bad guy’.”

In a separate interaction with Pinkvilla, Saif had said that he told Taimur that his character in Bunty Aur Babli 2 was ‘not just a villain or hero’. Taimur had responded with, “Why are you good in this movie, do you kill people in this movie, do you con people, what do you do in this movie?”

Kareena Kapoor had told Cosmopolitan India that her entire day revolves around her kids Taimur and Jeh. She had said, “My entire day revolves around the kids, at least on days that I am not working. I am focused on what they are doing, setting up Taimur’s classes, dividing my time between both of them, and figuring out my own nap times according to when my younger one falls asleep.”