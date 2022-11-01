Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh & Others Wish Aishwarya Rai on Her Birthday
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 49 today.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her 49th birthday today (1 November). Several fans and celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh, Shilpa Shetty and Manish Malhotra sent their best wishes to the actor on her special day.
Here's how they wished her:
Taking to social media, Katrina shared Aishwarya's picture on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb all the love, light and luck to u."
Shilpa Shetty also wished the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor on social media. Sharing a throwback picture of herself with Aishwarya and her daughter Aradhya, Shilpa wrote, "Happy birthday @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb May you have a wonderful year ahead with tons of happiness and love, my dear fellow bunt! (heart emojis)"
Popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra also sent his heartfelt wishes to Aishwarya on her 49th birth anniversary. Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture with the Raavan actor and wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb lots of love (heart emojis)."
Thank God actor Rakul Preet also wished Aishwarya on her birthday. Sharing a picture of Aishwarya on her Instagram story, she wrote, "Happy birthday ma'am (heart emoji) Wishing you a very special birthday and a wonderful year ahead."
On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: 1, alongside Vikram, Aishwarya Lakshmi, and Trisha Krishnan among others. The film performed exceptionally well at the domestic and global box office.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Shilpa Shetty Katrina Kaif Aishwarya Rai
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.