'An Absolute Disgrace': Anushka Reacts to Virat Kohli's Leaked Hotel Room Video

Taking to Instagram, actor Anushka Sharma reacted to a video of her husband Virat Kohli's hotel room that was recently leaked online. Kohli, who is currently in Australia for the T20 World Cup, shared the video on his social media handle on 31 October, wherein, a man in a suit can be seen touring his hotel room, displaying his possessions to the camera.

This breach of privacy was not tolerated by Kohli and Anushka.