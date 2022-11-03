Sonam Kapoor Pens a Heartfelt Note For Husband Anand Ahuja; Shares Vacation Pics
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are currently vacationing in Altaussee, Austria.
Actor Sonam Kapoor is currently holidaying with her husband Anand Ahuja in Altaussee, Austria. Taking to social media on Thursday, 3 November, the actor shared some magnificent pictures of the landscape from her morning walk with him. She also penned an emotional note for her 'angel' husband.
Sharing some postcard-worthy pictures on Instagram, Sonam wrote, "Morning walk with my angel husband. These last few months I’ve really been able to appreciate and understand what an amazing partner and husband I’ve been lucky enough to get. Thank you @anandahuja for putting my needs above your own and being obsessive about my health and happiness. I knew you’d be a great dad but you’ve understood being a good dad is first being the best husband you can be. I love you. #everydayphenomenal (heart emoji) #vayusparents."
She fruther added, "PS : nothing beats holding your hand and walking."
As expected, Anand was quick to react to his wife's lovely post. Dropping a comment on the pictures he wrote, "So sweet my (bunny emoji)... and nice new hashtag #VayusParents hahah! My #forevergirlfriend, love you (infinity emoji)."
Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018, after dating for several years. The couple recently welcomed their son, Vayu in August, earlier this year.
On the work front, Sonam was last seen in filmmaker Abhishek Sharma's The Zoya Factor, alongside Angad Bedi and Dulquer Salmaan. She will soon be seen in Blind, directed by Shome Makhija. The film will also feature Purab Kohli, Lillete Dubey, and Vinay Pathak in lead roles.
