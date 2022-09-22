Koffee With Karan 7 Ep12: All The Times Gauri Khan Dropped Truth Bombs
The twelfth episode gave us a lot of laughter, mild cringe and entertaining conversations.
The latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7 premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, 22 September. Featuring Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives co-stars Gauri Khan, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor as the guests of the 12th episode, it’s safe to say that a lot of beans were spilled. But what especially stood out was Gauri Khan and her words of wisdom.
Here are 5 moments from the episode proving that Gauri always keeps it real:
1. When Gauri Disliked An SRK Film And Was Brutally Honest About It
KJo retells a hilarious story of Gauri and him attending a screening for a film starring her husband, superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Karan narrates how in the midst of the film while sitting next to SRK, Gauri turned to him and asked how he’d been tolerating such a bad film. Gauri then proceeds to explain that she has always expressed herself to SRK with utmost honesty and as long as she doesn’t hurt his sentiments, she’ll continue holding up a mirror. “Good, bad, ugly”, says the 51-year-old designer.
2. When She Burst The Bubble Of Her Seemingly Rosy Friendships
When KJo asks all the three guests on the Koffee couch about their three-decades-long friendship, Gauri starts by saying that she’s often felt like punching both Maheep and Bhavana. The trio, then, began talking about the endless fights they’ve had and how they consider that a normal part of such a long and strong bond.
3. When She Painted A Realistic Picture Of Adult Friendships
In a somewhat awkward segment, Johar asks Gauri how she feels about being the wife of a megastar when the husbands of her other friends have had comparatively lesser levels of success. She does a commendable job answering such a tricky question by stating that for her, being friends means sharing a cup of tea or drinks, instead of delving deep into each other’s successes and failures.
4. When Gauri Asks Suhana To Leave Her Alone
On being asked how she has prepared daughter Suhana Khan for bracing the film industry, she jokes that she wants to be left alone. She of course went on to share her words of wisdom about how her children’s satisfaction is key for her, irrespective of what profession they are in; but this was a truth bomb, nonetheless.
5. When She Dished Out Some Spicy Dating Advice
During the rapid fire round (which she ends up winning), Gauri is asked what dating advice she has given to both her elder children, Suhana and Aryan. She quips that Suhana mustn't date two boys at a time and Aryan must date as many girls as he wants to, but he must stay loyal after marriage. Pretty solid maternal advice!
