Shah Rukh Khan Compares Himself to Son Aryan Khan, Shares Throwback Pic

Aryan recently shared a few pictures from a photo shoot.

i

Aryan Khan took to Instagram to share a few pictures of himself. And although, he rarely shares any pictures, this time around his father, Shah Rukh Khan commented on his photos. However, the focus shifted from his pictures to that of the exchange between the father and son duo.

Shahrukh commented, "Looking really good!!...and as they say, that whatever is silent in the father....speaks in the son." He also asked, "By the way is that grey t-shirt mine!!!"

And Aryan was quick to respond with a, "Your genes and t-shirt haha".

In the pictures, he was seen wearing a casual outfit. He wore a grey t shirt in one of the photos. And he wore a pink bomber jacket and yellow bomber jacket in the other two with black pants.

On Twitter, Gauri Khan wrote, "Onwards and upwards... my boy". Shah Rukh also replied to the comment, "Mujh par gaya hai....my boy!" with a picture of himself from Main Hoon Na.

