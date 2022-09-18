Brahmastra: Shah Rukh Khan Poses With His Stunt Double Hasit Savani; See Pic
Shah Rukh Khan had a cameo in the film.
Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is a reverberating hit. Amidst this, the film was also loved for a small cameo Shah Rukh Khan did. Fans went berserk when Shah Rukh appeared in the highly anticipated superhero film. Now, a picture of Shah Rukh is going around the internet, posted by his stunt double, Hasit Savani.
Hasit Savani, took to Instagram to show his love for the star. He captioned the post with, "A real pleasure to be the stunt double for the legend, Shah Rukh Khan, for his cameo sequence in Bollywood film Brahmastra."
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has garnered a lot of praise for its visual effects since its release. Some have even compared its performance to that of the Marvel films in cinemas. And the cameo by Shah Rukh Khan is also touted to be one the best scenes in the film. And although brief the scene lays foundation for the rest of the film.
