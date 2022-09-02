10 Brutally Honest Thoughts About ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ Season 2
Watching this show will make your day not so fabulous
1. The second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives revolves around Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Panday, and Neelam Kothari and is India’s version of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. But unfortunately, it isn’t nearly as entertaining and cringe as KUWTK.
2. Bhavana Panday wants to renew her vows with her husband Chunky Panday, whom she is married to for the last 24 years. She is trolled for this cliche and cringe idea constantly, but I just love how she has decided to stick by it despite all the comments! And honestly, this show has done a lot of cringe stuff, Bhavana renewing her vows doesn’t even make it to the list. Remember Shanaya Kapoor's Debutante Ball last season?
3. On the topic of divorce, Sanjay Kapoor very cutely says that only rich people go for divorce and that poor people can’t afford it. Sir, you mean rich people like you, right?? If you’re not rich, who is?!
4. Seema’s new brand of clothing is called ‘Waysted’, a collection of dark-themed apparel. And guess what, Waysted is exactly how I feel about my time too while watching this show.
5. Seema and Neelam have a thing where they have drifted apart after years of friendship. Seema felt neglected after Neelam got married, and Neelam says it because her priorities change. Years down the line, the issue has cropped up again, and Maheep tells Seema that people saying they got busy in life is all “cock and bull”. Hoenstly, I don’t agree. Life happens, people do get busy, and sometimes, friends have to understand that. If they don’t, who else will?
6. Did I just critically analyze the logic and reasoning behind an arc in a reality show? What has my life come to…
7. Samir Soni, Neelam Kothari’s husband, is easily one of the most relatable people in the show. He hates going out, despises social interactions, his home is his comfort zone, and he is an absolute introvert. Him and Neelam have had discussions about how she hates this quality of his and how much of an introvert he is. But I get you, Samir.
8. Whenever the wives meet somewhere, their cars arrive at the location in this very swagg-y shot of one Mercedes arrriving after the other. The swag is so much that for a second you fully expect a gangster to come out of the car.
9. Karan Johar tries to set up Seema with singer Badshah. He surprises her by calling him when him and Seema are together. He keeps making fun of the two of them and teasing them and they have literally met for the first time!! They’re so embarrassed it’s not even funny. Honestly, every one of us has one Karan Johar type friend who will go to unimaginable lengths to set us up with someone.
10. FLBW is a reality show and one expects a certain amount of cringe. But another thing we do expect from reality shows is entertainment. Which, sadly, FLBW didn’t have. Only the first episode was slightly interesting, but the rest of the show was plain boring. This show could honestly take some notes from the likes of Bigg Boss. It's absurd, but at least they’re entertaining.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and hot-take
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.