10 Brutally Honest Thoughts About ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ Season 2

9. Karan Johar tries to set up Seema with singer Badshah. He surprises her by calling him when him and Seema are together. He keeps making fun of the two of them and teasing them and they have literally met for the first time!! They’re so embarrassed it’s not even funny. Honestly, every one of us has one Karan Johar type friend who will go to unimaginable lengths to set us up with someone.



10. FLBW is a reality show and one expects a certain amount of cringe. But another thing we do expect from reality shows is entertainment. Which, sadly, FLBW didn’t have. Only the first episode was slightly interesting, but the rest of the show was plain boring. This show could honestly take some notes from the likes of Bigg Boss. It's absurd, but at least they’re entertaining.