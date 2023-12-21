‘Dunki’ Review: SRK’s Latest Tells You What to Feel but Doesn’t Help You Feel It

This trio then meets Hardyal Singh Dhillon aka Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan), an army man who comes to their village looking for a stranger, and Sukhi (Vicky Kaushal), their fellow student at their English classes. Sukhi’s story is Dunki’s highlight and so is Kaushal. The desperation to go to London, even if just for a day, is palpable in his eyes. Your heart goes out to him.

He really is one of the finest actors we have.