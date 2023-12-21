'Dunki': Social Media Divided Over Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani Movie

Shah Rukh Khan's third film of the year, Dunki, released in theatres on 21 December. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Grover in key roles.

The immigration drama is said to be based on the dangerous illegal backdoor route called a 'Donkey Flight' – an illegal route undertaken by many Indians to immigrate to countries such as the US, the UK, and Canada.