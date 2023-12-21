Join Us On:
'Dunki' First Day First Show: Fans Queue Up At 5am, Chant Shah Rukh Khan's Name

Here's what people think of Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Dunki.

Swati Chopra
After delivering two blockbusters this year - Pathaan and Jawan - Shah Rukh Khan is back with his third movie Dunki, which released in theatres on 21 December. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, this immigration drama is based on illegal routes taken by thousands of Indians to migrate to the United States, United Kingdom and Canada.

The Dunki fever took over the country the moment it released. Fans queued up as early as 5 am at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy to watch the 5:55 am show. The Quint visited the theatre to witness the fanfare and spoke to people about whether they liked the movie or not.

Editor: Arnab Chakravorty

‘Dunki’ Review: SRK’s Latest Tells You What to Feel but Doesn’t Help You Feel It

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan   Dunki movie 

