Are Influencers Overshadowing Films At Cannes? Actors & Directors Weigh In

Differing on this Shaunak said, "I don’t want to be too much of a purist because the festival is big and attracts all kinds of people. The main point of discussion is crew members not being able to attend. However, one shouldn’t blame the festival because it's not like any other festival in the world is paying for the director and other people."

"It would be nice though to have support from cultural institutions. If there are institutions that are funding or sponsoring the travel of people not connected to the film industry, I think it would be really wonderful if there was a cultural corpus or a national grant that could be created for film people too, that would allow not just the director but additional members of the crew to travel to major film festivals," he added.

Actor Sahana Goswami, whose film Santosh was screened at Cannes this year, told film critic Sucharita Tyagi in an interview, "We all come with a budget. We have to dress up, network and travel as well. Sometimes I wish there was a better structure to support people, because the irony is that most people who make independent films are also much poorer than a lot of people who are in the business. Not everybody can afford to make their way to Cannes, and it’s a shame. I understand that they can only account for that many people and we thankfully have our producers and people are there to support us, but sometimes even producers don’t have the money either. So, we need to have money for sponsorships and people. I think we should try and create a space to have a grant, like where financiers can come in put their money in, sponsorships, whatever, and its like a fund for anybody going."