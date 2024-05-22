Here's Why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Attended Cannes 2024 With A Fractured Arm

According to a report by Mid-Day, the actor had a bad fall at her Mumbai residence, following which she fractured her wrist. However, she decided to complete her work assignments once the swelling on her arm reduced.

As per the report, the actor has also been advised by doctors to undergo a surgery. Aishwarya will be expectedly seen in a splint for about a month until she undergoes physiotherapy to get back to normal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2.