Here's Why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Attended Cannes 2024 With A Fractured Arm

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is a veteran at Cannes, appeared with a fractured arm at the prestigious film festival this year. Despite the injury, the actor fulfilled her commitment and was also accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the event.
However, pictures from the actor's Cannes visit left several fans worried and curious about what really happened to her arm.
According to a report by Mid-Day, the actor had a bad fall at her Mumbai residence, following which she fractured her wrist. However, she decided to complete her work assignments once the swelling on her arm reduced.
As per the report, the actor has also been advised by doctors to undergo a surgery. Aishwarya will be expectedly seen in a splint for about a month until she undergoes physiotherapy to get back to normal.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2.
