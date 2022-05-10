Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Trolled: Lessons On 'Sanskriti', Bigotry & More

Seems like everyone is allowed an opinion on what a woman should wear – except for the woman in question. In India, it’s interesting how, if a woman chooses to wear a bikini – it’s considered blasphemous, and if one wears a hijab, that too is cause for uproar. There is no winning in this uphill battle – just ask Ira Khan – the newest target for internet trolls.

On Monday, for her birthday, Ira shared some pictures of herself clad in a bikini on Instagram. One of the photos show Ira cutting the cake, while her dad Aamir Khan and the family cheer for her.

And the trolls were quick to dole out their expert opinions. All they seem to do is sit around waiting for women to do something, anything at all, and lunge at the opportunity to pen offensive remarks. In this particular incident, the trolls barked on, saying, “leave India”, and “shameless family” – words like, ‘sankaar’ and ‘culture’ were also intermittently used with slurs.