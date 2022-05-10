Ira Khan Trolled for Birthday Pics in Bikini, Twitter Comes to Her Defense
Ira Khan recently celebrated her 25th birthday with friends and family.
Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, turned 25 years old yesterday. Pictures of her celebrating her birthday with her friends, Aamir, and mother Reena Dutta have gone viral online, some of them shared on her own social media.
One particular picture where she is seen cutting the cake has caught the attention of trolls, mainly because she is wearing a bikini in the presence of her father. As trolls came to attack her for her "indecent" behaviour, many users on Twitter even came to her defense.
Some even pointed how Ira shares a great level of comfort with her father and that, in the end, it was her choice on what she wanted to wear. Here are some reactions from Twitter:
