Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Diet: Experts Speak on FAD Diets & Influencer Culture

Neha Sahaya stresses that one should follow a diet that suits their lifestyle. “Fad diets are not sustainable in the long run and can result in weight gain and other issues. The primary goal should not be weight loss, but to be healthy and fit".

Shivoham, who trains celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, agrees on the importance of making changes to one’s lifestyle that can become a way of life. “You need to give time for any diet to work for you. The body will respond when you change things, and as soon as you stop it will go back to ground zero. That’s where your body is comfortable. Unless you do something that is long-term it is not sustainable. Cutting sugar from your diet is good, but make these changes slowly".

He advises, making lifestyle changes and being patient. “If you want to lose weight you have to have a certain food deficit. It’s about the quantity of food – ensure you have carbs and protein in your diet. When you start a diet give it time and along with it ensure that you exercise too. Ensure your sleep pattern is healthy, skip alcohol, manage stress and make lifestyle changes that will become a way of life. It all goes hand in hand.”