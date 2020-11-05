Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Talks About Privilege & Depression

She then said that the best way to steer the conversation would be to relate her own story.

"I have decided to take you on a journey - my journey - and see what happens. Hopefully, we'll get to know ourselves and understand mental illness slightly better. I've thought of so many things to say. What should I say? Why am I doing this?", Ira said, adding, "Let's start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?".

Alongside the video Ira also wrote a little note. "A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life all together.

There's no way to say it all in one go. But I'd like to think I've figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey... in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be... way. Let's start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day".