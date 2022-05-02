Vijay Babu Steps Down From AMMA After Sexual Assault Case

The official statement of AMMA released by Edavela Babu stated, “Vijay Babu has sent a letter saying that he did not want to bring disgrace to the organization of which he is an Executive Committee member amid the allegations levelled against him. He would stay away from the Executive Committee for the time being until his innocence is proved. His letter (request) was discussed by AMMA and it has been approved,"

Actor Maala Parvathi has decided to resign from the Internal Committee (IC) of the AMMA after the association’s inaction against Vijay Babu.

On the other hand, Kerala High Court has refused to consider the anticipatory bail plea in link to the case. The complaint was lodged on April 22.