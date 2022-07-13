India Ranks 135 in Global Gender Gap Report, Worst in Health and Survival

India has been ranked 135 out of 146 countries in the World Economic Forum's Gender Gap Report 2022. The country has scored 0.629, on a scale of 0 to 1, which is its seventh-highest score in the last 16 years.

"India registers the most significant and positive change to its performance on Economic Participation and Opportunity," the WEF report stated.

However, the country has the lowest ranking on the Health and Survival subindex and has registered a declining score in political empowerment.

The Global Gender Gap Index tracks the world's progress toward gender parity in four key aspects: political empowerment, health and survival, educational attainment, and economic participation and opportunity.