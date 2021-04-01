Gender Gap: India Slips 28 Spots, Ranks 140 Among 156 Nations

India has closed 62.5 percent of its gender gap till date, the report said, noting that a significant decline took place in the economic opportunity and participation subindex.

According to estimates, income of women in India is only one-fifth of men's, which puts the country among the bottom 10 globally, on this indicator.

"Among the drivers of this decline is a decrease in women's labour force participation rate, which fell from 24.8 percent to 22.3 percent. In addition, the share of women in professional and technical roles declined further to 29.2 percent. The share of women in senior and managerial positions also remains low: Only 14.6 percent of these positions are held by women and there are only 8.9 percent firms with female top managers," the report added.