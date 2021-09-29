How Crypto-Trading is Key to Bridging the Gender Wealth Gap

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, it’s pretty obvious how buzz around the ‘interwebs’ this past few years has been around cryptocurrency. While social media might have you believe that the entire world is either making memes or dancing and lip-syncing on reels, the real players are out there trading in crypto. And why shouldn’t they? Cryptocurrency is shaking up the notions and rules established by traditional finance, and disrupting the fintech industry at the same time.

But crypto is more than just a buzzword - it’s here to stay. The question we’re asking now is, if crypto is the future of currency, or at least a huge part of how financial systems work in the not-so-distant future, will it be able to embrace the idea of financial inclusion? Will groups and individuals, say women, who’ve been traditionally economically underprivileged be able to find equal footing when it comes to crypto trading? Can such trading under the umbrella of decentralized finance help bridge the gender wealth gap? Let’s find out.

Wait! Gender Wealth Gap? In 2021?

Yes, it exists. Sure, the dominant conversation out there is the one around the gender pay gap (another sad reality), but when you take inequality in wealth into consideration, the gap is even wider. Even in the top layer of wealth distribution, as of 2019, there were 2489 male billionaires in the world as opposed to 336 female billionaires. That’s a mere 11.9 percent share of the total. As we go down the slope, societal, structural, cultural and sociological factors kick in, and that widens the gap even further. For example, most of the frontline workers in the service industry in the US are women. They have been the worst affected after the pandemic hit, as service-based jobs dried up, putting a huge dent in their savings and personal wealth. Globally, there are about 1.7 billion people who are ‘unbanked’ (people without any bank account), out of whom 24.4 percent are women. But in China and India, more than 60 percent of the unbanked are women.