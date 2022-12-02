'Always Knew I Had To Continue Working': Mother With Special Needs Child Speaks

Pandey and her family also encouraged Yayati to be independent from early on. At the age of 11, he used to walk home from school on his own, after being accompanied by his parents on the route a few times.

"When he turned 17, we started preparing him for public transport because he wanted to go to college and we were not available to drop him every day. During this time, he took a metro from to go to his grandmother's house which is nearby, and he accidentally got on the wrong metro. He panicked, but we guided him on the phone. This is how he learnt."

Support of the partner and the family is the most critical factor when raising a child with special needs, Pandey notes. "Even if my husband had diammetrically different views on crucial matters, we found ways to share responsibility and work together instead of blaming each other."