‘High on Tokenism’: The Travails of Finding Work as a Disabled Person in India

Many of the protections offered by these institutions are so heavily dependent on the person occupying the chair that most disabled people are unable to even trust the system to provide them protection or justice.

Most of them are out on their own fighting a lonely battle for their dignity every day.

The third arbitrariness, which is beyond the scope of this law but crucial to the welfare program for the disabled is the issue of disability pensions.

Disability Pensions given by the state underlines the dismal nature of welfarism in this country.

Every state decides how much monthly pension it gives to persons with disabilities. This pension is as low as Rs 100 in one of the states. How is a disabled person supposed to survive on one hundred rupees a month?