Meet the Pav Bhaji Seller Who Overcame His Disability to Fulfil His Dad's Dream

Despite numerous obstacles, Mitesh refuses to give up and powers on.

Divya Talwar
Published
NEON
2 min read

Leave the crackers – and light up a future this Diwali. The Quint brings you stories of HOPE for our Dil Wali Diwali campaign. Write to us at hope@thequint.com to find out how you can support those who need it the most.

Mitesh was eight when he was diagnosed with cancer. His mom passed away due to kidney failure, father died of a heart attack and older brother also passed in an accident.

Because of cancer, Mitesh had to get his arm amputated. "I borrowed money from here and there, went to a hospital in Malad West (Mumbai) and got my arm amputated". Despite the challenges and his disability Mitesh did not lose hope and started running his late father's pav bhaji stall.

"I gathered all the strength I had and decided I won't beg or borrow, I decided to stand up on my own feet and earn my daily bread".
Mitesh
"Five people who worked for my dad ran the stall for five years after my father's demise. After I lost my family, the staff started asking for a salary hike. I had no money left and couldn't afford to keep them any longer. Slowly, I took over and did everything on my own", Mitesh told The Quint.

His wife Yogita said that because of his disability her parents were against the relationship and tried to convince her to not marry him. "He used to do everything on his own. He had no family. Mitesh would clean his house, cook for himself and after he was done with all of that, he'd go to run his pav bhaji stall. I'd come in the night, cook a meal for him. That's one big reason why I got married to him", Yogita added.

It's Mitesh's will, indomitable spirit and the support from his wife and son that make him power through the tough times.

Reporters: Divya Talwar, Hazel Gandhi

Editor: Prashant Chahuan 

Camera: Yashpal SinghGautam SharmaDivya Talwar 
Producer: Divya Talwar

Topics:  Diwali 2022   Mitesh   Pav Bhaji seller 

