Dileep, Vijay Babu Cases: Share Hema Committee Report, Says Actor Rima Kallingal

What’s the difference between Dileep, Vijay Babu and Rima Kallingal? While the first two actor-producers could manage to be in the good books of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), and other associations in the Malayalam film industry, actor-producer Rima Kallingal and several other women have had to leave AMMA to form the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC). WCC is an organisation that fights for the rights of women artistes and technicians in the Malayalam film industry.

There is a power imbalance in the industry and that is why the Justice K Hema Committee report matters, Kallingal told The Quint.

The three-member Justice K Hema Committee was formed in 2017 to study the work conditions of women in the Kerala film industry. While the members, including retired judge K Hema, south Indian actor Sharada, and retired bureaucrat KB Vatsala Kumari, submitted the report to the Kerala state government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in 2019, it has not been shared with the public.