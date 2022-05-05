Vijay Babu & Resignation Notes: Police Probe at AMMA’s Doorstep Over 'Collusion'

Rape allegation against actor and producer Vijay Babu has made the biggest film actor's association in Kerala vulnerable. Now, the Kerala police are not just questioning those close to the woman actor, who has raised the complaint, but also members of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), The Quint has gathered.

While the police have registered two cases against Babu – one for alleged rape and another for disclosing the name of the survivor during a Facebook live – AMMA’s subsequent actions in the case too are under scrutiny, because of the objections raised by three women actors including Maala Parvathy, Cuckoo Parameshwaran, and Shwetha Menon.