WCC Terms Meet With Kerala Govt 'Disappointing', AMMA Calls It 'Healthy'

As per the recommendations, contracts will be made compulsory in the film industry, a ban will be imposed on alcohol and drugs, basic facilities will be ensured for women in the film industry, equal wages for all genders will be assured, contracts for all works in movies will be given, proper behaviour towards women will be assured, safe place of stay for women will be provided, there will be ban on entry of people with criminal backgrounds to sets.

Three officials of the cultural department were appointed to prepare the instructions.

The Hema Committee, which was formed in 2017, looked into problems faced by women actors in the Malayalam film industry. It submitted its report in 2019 based on the depositions of scores of women in the industry.