'Out Hema Committee Report to Overhaul Masculinised Malayalam Film Industry'

Three years ago, I wrote to retired judge, Justice K Hema: “We in Kerala are standing at a distance from the laws provided for working women in the media and entertainment industry. It is very important to have a legal system which will be adhered to by all bodies (film unions and associations), and take us closer to the rest of the media and entertainment industry in India.”

Do note that such problems exist not just in Kerala but also in other industries, where speaking up about these problems is still a taboo.