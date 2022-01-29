Hema Committee Broke My Trust, Outed Survivor: Actor Archana Padmini Speaks Out

Actor Archana Padmini was “truly relieved” after she spoke to Justice K Hema committee three years ago, in a deposition that lasted for a whole day. Now, two years after the three-member committee submitted its report on work conditions and gender discrimination in the Malayalam film industry, Padmini feels “ashamed” of having spoken to the body, she told The Quint.

Hema committee, which was formed in 2017, had submitted its report based on the depositions of scores of women in the industry, in 2019. The report is not yet released – and its recommendations not implemented.

Padmini is also an associate director and film curator. “The committee broke my trust,” she said.