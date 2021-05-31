4 Teachers of Another Top Chennai School Accused of Groping, Abuse

The next morning, she shared her ordeal with her team but they were shocked as he had not behaved badly with anyone else. Fearing they might not be allowed to travel for tournaments or even play again, they hushed her up.

“A couple of weeks later he explained that he had done so because he was secretly in love with me. For the next four years, he would corner me at the staircase, classroom and ask what I can do for him in return for making me a popular player and for being in love with me,” she added.

Several students of the basketball team agreed with her and said they, too, had faced verbal abuses and ‘accidental’ brushing against their breasts, legs, hips and thighs. A student told The Quint that he always targeted students above 15 years of age who were ‘very good players, fair and good looking and would focus only on one or two girls in every batch.’

The coach reportedly had a lot of influence at school because the school’s team was winning laurels regularly and he was celebrated for his dedication as even when he got married and when his wife delivered a child, he didn’t miss the practice sessions.

A student told The Quint that he would often make advances on students when they came to school on non-working days to write the exams they had missed when they were participating in tournaments.